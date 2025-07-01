Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

TYRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $508.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.07. Tyra Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $93,575.04. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,231 shares in the company, valued at $276,099.18. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 61,392 shares of company stock valued at $628,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

