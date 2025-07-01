Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.61 and traded as low as $36.08. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 906,897 shares.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RARE

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 93.04% and a negative return on equity of 186.49%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $89,922.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,824. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 76.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $59,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Get Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.