United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 225.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total transaction of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $850.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price (up from $740.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.23.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $754.56 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.91 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $692.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

