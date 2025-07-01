Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.14. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

