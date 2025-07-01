Watershed Private Wealth LLC Acquires 40 Shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $1,389,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,339,590. This represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,743 shares of company stock worth $60,224,683 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $497.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $452.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $500.76.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 35.79%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price (up previously from $482.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $565.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.14.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

