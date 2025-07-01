Western Financial Corp CA Acquires 267 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 137,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.15.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $290.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.77 and its 200 day moving average is $253.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $292.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

