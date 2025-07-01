What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for Hope Bancorp Q2 Earnings?

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.97 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOPE

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 294.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 819.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.