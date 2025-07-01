What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for KeyCorp Q2 Earnings?

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.65, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.10.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 40.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,954,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,651,281 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,345,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412,625 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 1,142.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,197 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,194,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

