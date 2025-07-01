What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for U.S. Bancorp Q2 Earnings?

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.41. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

