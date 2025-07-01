What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for TSE:SES Q2 Earnings?

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

SES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.92.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$15.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.71. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$11.13 and a 52 week high of C$17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Waste Infrastructure Corp. provides fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates in two segments: Midstream Infrastructure and Environmental & Fluid Management. Midstream Infrastructure owns and operates a network of facilities throughout western Canada, North Dakota, and Oklahoma.

