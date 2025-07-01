William F. Leimkuhler Sells 4,051 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director William F. Leimkuhler sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $896,283.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,885,600. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AGX opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.53 and a fifty-two week high of $246.60.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $193.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.75 million. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. Argan’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 2,987.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

