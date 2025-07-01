Xaar plc (LON:XAR) Insider Paul James Purchases 7,889 Shares

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul James bought 7,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.14 ($13,650.29).
Xaar Stock Performance
Shares of LON XAR opened at GBX 123 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. Xaar plc has a 12-month low of GBX 57.60 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.50 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.
About Xaar
