Xaar plc (LON:XAR) Insider Paul James Purchases 7,889 Shares

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul James bought 7,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.14 ($13,650.29).

Shares of LON XAR opened at GBX 123 ($1.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 112.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. Xaar plc has a 12-month low of GBX 57.60 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 150.50 ($2.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

