Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $9.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for State Street’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.19 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 price target on State Street and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.54.

NYSE STT opened at $106.53 on Monday. State Street has a 1-year low of $72.65 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other State Street news, CAO Elizabeth Schaefer sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $117,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,154.88. This represents a 15.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

