Zenvia (ZENV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $213.34 million for the quarter.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $44.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect Zenvia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Zenvia Stock Performance
Zenvia stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.74. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.03.
Institutional Trading of Zenvia
Zenvia Company Profile
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Zenvia
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.