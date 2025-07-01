Zenvia (ZENV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share and revenue of $213.34 million for the quarter.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $44.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 17.79% and a negative net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts expect Zenvia to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zenvia stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.74. Zenvia has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zenvia stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zenvia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZENV Free Report ) by 104.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Zenvia worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

