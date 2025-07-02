26,855 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 68,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 174.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.55%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

