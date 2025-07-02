3 E Network Technology Group Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 7th (NASDAQ:MASK)

3 E Network Technology Group’s (NASDAQ:MASK – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, July 7th. 3 E Network Technology Group had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of 3 E Network Technology Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Get 3 E Network Technology Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of 3 E Network Technology Group in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 3 E Network Technology Group

3 E Network Technology Group Stock Performance

About 3 E Network Technology Group

3 E Network Technology Group stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. 3 E Network Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32.

(Get Free Report)

3 E Network Technology Group Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business-to-business information technology business solutions. It offers business solutions to a variety of industries and sectors, including food establishments, real estate, exhibition and conferencing, and clean energy utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3 E Network Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3 E Network Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.