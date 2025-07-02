Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 194.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Aardvark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Aardvark Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Aardvark Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:AARD opened at $13.56 on Monday. Aardvark Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $19.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17.

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Aardvark Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AARD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,009,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,755,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aardvark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

