abrdn (LON:ABDN) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 185.90 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 186.89 ($2.57). Approximately 3,839,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 10,410,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 187.20 ($2.57).

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.92) to GBX 172 ($2.36) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 225.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Aberdeen is a Wealth & Investments group that connects investors to the expertise, tools, and solutions they need to grow and manage their wealth with confidence.

We are structured around three businesses – interactive investor, Adviser and Investments. As a diversified group, we have positioned ourselves for growth in a changing investment landscape.

