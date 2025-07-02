Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,272,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $131,760,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 9,214,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.24. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $158.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

