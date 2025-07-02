Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP) Receives $1.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.35.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Jones Trading cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADAP

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

ADAP opened at $0.23 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.