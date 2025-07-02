AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVAV. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $252.40 on Monday. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $102.25 and a 52 week high of $295.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.84 and a beta of 0.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 217,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after acquiring an additional 84,170 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

