Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Barclays

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Affirm Stock Down 3.0%

AFRM stock opened at $67.10 on Monday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 3.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,493. The trade was a 35.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,207.42. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 0.4% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Affirm by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

