Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Set at C$25.00 by Citigroup

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$25.00 price target by Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.65% from the company’s previous close.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Up 3.7%

Air Canada Company Profile

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.85. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.69 and a 1 year high of C$26.18.

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.