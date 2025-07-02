Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 3,462 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,922 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $40,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Hsbc Global Res raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,670,440.96. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 6,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $992,194.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 70,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,591,519.62. The trade was a 8.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,229 shares of company stock worth $4,226,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:EA opened at $159.06 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.92%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

