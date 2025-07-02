Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 66,165 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,165 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

