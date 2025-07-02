Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 833,335 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,161,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833,335 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.00% of Genius Sports worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 308,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Genius Sports by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

GENI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.56. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 1.86.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $143.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GENI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 price target on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Genius Sports from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

