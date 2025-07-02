Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Crown by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Crown by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Mizuho increased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crown from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Crown Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE CCK opened at $105.38 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 26.98% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

