Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 67,908 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,908 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Impinj were worth $21,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,472,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,360,000 after buying an additional 274,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Impinj by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,442,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,009,000 after purchasing an additional 104,861 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Impinj by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,527,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Impinj by 3,824.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,310,000 after purchasing an additional 424,851 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have commented on PI shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.38.

NASDAQ PI opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,799.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.19 and a 200-day moving average of $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Impinj, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $239.88.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.73 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

