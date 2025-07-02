Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.32% of Wix.com worth $29,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 5.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 4.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.95.

Wix.com Stock Up 1.6%

WIX opened at $161.03 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $137.94 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

