Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of United Therapeutics worth $25,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UTHR. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $679,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.15.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $290.91 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.96, for a total value of $3,079,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $10,297,208.76. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,962.50. This trade represents a 69.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,319,919. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

