Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 661,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $21,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,511,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,283,000 after buying an additional 984,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,107,000 after buying an additional 1,036,344 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,317,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,160,000 after buying an additional 2,903,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,932,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,414,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,824,000 after buying an additional 692,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

