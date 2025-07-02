Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $21.24 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 58,558 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $21,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OC. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $203.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Owens Corning Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $143.38 on Wednesday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.25 and a 200-day moving average of $153.29.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.28%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.