Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $23.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 26,329 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 472,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after acquiring an additional 993,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. KeyCorp raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

