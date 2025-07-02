Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $25.55 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,023 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $25,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,248,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.4% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 452,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 66,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, EVP Christine S. Wheatley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,905.59. This trade represents a 23.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 37,960 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $2,749,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,791.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,125,410. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

