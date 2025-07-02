Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $26.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,540 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Kirby worth $26,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Kirby by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $785.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

