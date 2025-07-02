Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.17% of Entegris worth $22,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of ENTG opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $147.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

