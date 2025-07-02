Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Amgen by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Amgen by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.37 and a 200 day moving average of $286.28. The stock has a market cap of $156.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.