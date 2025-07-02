Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $22,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,748,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,151,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,892 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,963,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 17,589.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 964,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,940,000 after purchasing an additional 959,486 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,811,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CAH stock opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.83%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

