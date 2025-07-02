Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 18,355 Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $24,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,516,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $21,740,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 184,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,372,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,526,000 after purchasing an additional 98,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth $6,281,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $101.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.35. BOK Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $121.58.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $500.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.86 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

