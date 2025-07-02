Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 217,691 Shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,131,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,691 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Mativ worth $25,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MATV. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mativ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mativ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mativ by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 613,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Mativ by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MATV opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. Mativ Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $383.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Mativ ( NYSE:MATV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mativ had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $484.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.88%.

In other Mativ news, CEO Shruti Singhal purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 56,533 shares in the company, valued at $325,630.08. The trade was a 241.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 10,000 shares of Mativ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 30,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,163.20. The trade was a 48.45% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mativ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

