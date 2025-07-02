Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 313,786 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 313,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

FND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $81.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $124.68.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

