Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,400 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $23,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $89.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $52.12 and a 12 month high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

