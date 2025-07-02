Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 436 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $23,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Synopsys by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Synopsys by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.71 and its 200 day moving average is $477.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the sale, the executive owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

