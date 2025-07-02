Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,127 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,127 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.92.

NYSE:A opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

