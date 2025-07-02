Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,308 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Blackstone by 105.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $1,747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,533,972,000 after acquiring an additional 889,286 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX opened at $152.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.83. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. This represents a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.33 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,344.11. This trade represents a 0.64% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

