Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $287.00 to $333.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $327.05 and last traded at $325.34, with a volume of 360775 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $322.83.
Several other research firms have also commented on ALNY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $284.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $289.81 and its 200 day moving average is $264.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -154.10 and a beta of 0.23.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $594.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.32 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 510.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.