Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.2% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graphene Investments SAS raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Graphene Investments SAS now owns 34,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.4% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Atala Financial Inc now owns 30,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.17. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at $447,712,890.52. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

