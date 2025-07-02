Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO) Receives $8.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms recently commented on ANRO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, June 26th.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06. Alto Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 22.53, a quick ratio of 22.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alto Neuroscience by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alto Neuroscience by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

