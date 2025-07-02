Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM) Receives $25.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amentum from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Amentum Stock Performance

AMTM stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Amentum has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Research analysts predict that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amentum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amentum by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 848,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 628,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 224,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Amentum by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 310,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Amentum by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Amentum by 144.0% in the 1st quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

