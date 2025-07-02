American Express Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 62,230 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 406% compared to the average daily volume of 12,305 call options.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Express from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock opened at $322.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.82 and a 200-day moving average of $289.23. American Express has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.